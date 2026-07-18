The Pakistan Paediatric Association has asked the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) to review its decision to ban 10cc syringes.

The concerns have emerged over the ban on 10cc syringes after HIV cases among children were reported in Karachi. NITAG chairman Professor Dr Khalid Shafi has written an urgent letter to the Drap, saying that 10cc syringes are essential for the treatment of children and newborn patients.

The letter said a complete ban on 10cc syringes could disrupt treatment for children, while their use remains necessary in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) and paediatric wards.

HIV prevention measures to be based on scientific evidence

The medical experts have called for HIV prevention measures to be based on scientific evidence. Moreover, the experts and the Paediatric Association have also suggested forming an advisory committee to review the issue and requested that 10cc syringes be exempted from the ban.

The experts said HIV prevention measures should continue alongside ensuring uninterrupted treatment for children.