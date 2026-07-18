A powerful explosion followed by a massive fire ripped through a firecracker manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Saturday, killing at least eight people and injuring several others.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance for the victims' families.

The deadly blast occurred at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Mehmudpura on Ramol-Gatrad Road in Ahmedabad's Vastral area. The explosion sparked a major fire that quickly engulfed the factory, prompting an extensive emergency response.

According to the Ahmedabad Fire Brigade, around eight to ten workers were inside the factory when the explosion occurred. The exact cause of the blast has not yet been determined.

Rescue teams rush to the scene

Personnel stationed at the nearby Vastral Rapid Action Force (RAF) camp heard the powerful explosion and immediately rushed to the factory. Before firefighters arrived, RAF personnel rescued several trapped and injured workers from the damaged building.

More than five fire brigade vehicles and multiple ambulances were dispatched after authorities received reports of the explosion. Firefighters used several water jets to bring the blaze under control before entering the damaged premises to search for victims.

Emergency responders later recovered eight bodies from the site, while the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Officials have not yet confirmed the final number of injured or disclosed their medical condition.

Modi expresses grief, announces compensation

The Indian PM expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to a mishap at a fireworks factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," the prime minister said.

He also announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The next of kin of each deceased victim will receive INR200,000, while each injured person will be given INR50,000 as ex gratia compensation.

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot visited the blast site and monitored the ongoing rescue operation alongside senior officials from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Fire and Emergency Services.

Zone-8 Deputy Commissioner of Police Mayur Patil and Sector-2 Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathod also inspected the factory. Police secured the surrounding area as rescue teams continued searching the site and collecting evidence.

The force of the explosion caused panic across the neighbourhood, with emergency teams continuing to inspect the premises for any additional victims.

Factory allegedly operated without valid licence

Police said the firecracker factory was allegedly operating illegally despite the cancellation of its licence.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathod, the unit was run by Mehul Dodiya even after authorities had revoked its operating licence. Investigators will examine why the factory continued functioning despite the cancellation.

Officials will also investigate whether the factory complied with safety regulations governing the storage and handling of explosive materials.

Investigation underway

Ramol police have launched a formal investigation into the incident and are expected to register a case under the Explosives Act along with other relevant legal provisions.

Authorities said investigators will determine the exact cause of the explosion, establish accountability for the factory's alleged illegal operation, and examine the materials stored inside the manufacturing unit.

The investigation remains ongoing as emergency personnel continue inspecting the site for further evidence.