Authorities have opened the spillways of Tarbela Dam after a continued rise in the reservoir's water level, prompting the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and local administration to issue safety advisories for communities living along the Indus River.

The spillways of Tarbela Dam were opened after the reservoir's water level continued to increase due to heavy rainfall and flood waves arriving from Pakistan's upper districts.

According to the dam administration, the water level reached 1,505.11 feet, necessitating the release of additional water through the spillways.

The spillways were opened for the first time at 11am, with prior announcements and warning sirens broadcast through local mosques to alert nearby residents, Assistant Commissioner Ghazi Junaid Aftab said.

Water discharge reaches up to 230,000 cusecs

Following the opening of the spillways, water discharge from Tarbela Dam is expected to range between 220,000 and 230,000 cusecs, according to the dam administration.

Authorities warned that the increased release will significantly raise the flow of water in the Indus River downstream, requiring heightened vigilance in surrounding areas.

NDMA warns of high river flows downstream

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the opening of the spillways is expected to increase water flow in the lower reaches of the Indus River. The authority specifically warned that Layyah, Bhakkar and Mianwali could experience particularly high river flows.

According to the NDMA spokesperson, rising temperatures have accelerated glacier melting, while rainfall in the upper catchment areas has further increased the flow of the Indus River.

The NDMA said it is continuously conducting advance risk assessments and sharing timely information with relevant government institutions and the public to minimize potential hazards.

Public advised to avoid riverside

The NDMA has urged people to avoid all tourist and recreational activities along the Indus River during the period of high water flow.

Residents have also been advised to stay away from waterways and exercise extreme caution until river conditions return to normal.

The Haripur district administration, along with Ghazi Police and rescue agencies, has been placed on high alert following the opening of the spillways.

Assistant Commissioner Ghazi Junaid Aftab appealed to residents to avoid visiting riverbanks and refrain from bathing, boating or fishing in the Indus River.

He also urged parents not to allow children to go near the river and advised livestock owners to keep their animals away from riverbanks to prevent accidents.

Authorities said precautionary measures will remain in place as water levels and downstream river conditions continue to be closely monitored.