Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s recent remarks regarding the Pakistan Army and the country’s martyrs have triggered widespread criticism, with political leaders and social figures describing the comments as irresponsible, regrettable and deeply hurtful to national sentiments.

Leaders from across the political spectrum said linking the sacrifices of martyrs to salaries undermines the spirit of patriotism and insults the families of those who laid down their lives for Pakistan.

The controversy has drawn strong reactions nationwide, with critics arguing that the JUI-F chief’s remarks amount to an insult to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs.

Political and social circles described the statement as unacceptable, saying it has hurt the emotions of millions of Pakistanis and the families of those who sacrificed their lives in service of the country.

Many leaders also demanded that Maulana Fazlur Rehman withdraw his remarks and issue a public apology.

Tarar: Martyrs are pride of the nation

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar strongly condemned what he called the politicisation of the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s martyrs. He said martyrs are the pride of the entire nation and a symbol of national honour.

Tarar added that the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for Pakistan cannot be measured by any worldly standard and stressed that there should be no room for political debate over the sanctity of martyrdom.

Ahsan Iqbal says soldiers don't sacrifice lives for salaries

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s remarks had hurt the feelings of millions of Pakistanis. He said soldiers embrace martyrdom not for salaries but for their country, the nation and the oath they take to defend Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal added that linking the honour of martyrdom to financial compensation is neither morally acceptable nor consistent with Islamic teachings. He further described the use of martyrs’ sacrifices for political purposes as condemnable.

Aun Chaudhry calls for public apology

Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Aun Chaudhry termed the remarks an open insult to Pakistan’s martyrs and their families. He said martyrdom is achieved through patriotism, faith and the spirit of sacrifice rather than financial reward.

Chaudhry urged Maulana Fazlur Rehman to apologise to the nation and to the families of the martyrs.

Barrister Aqeel terms remarks unacceptable

Minister of State for Law Barrister Aqeel Malik described the statement as extremely regrettable, irresponsible and unacceptable. He said such comments deeply hurt the sentiments of martyrs’ families and every patriotic Pakistani.

According to Barrister Aqeel Malik, using the sacrifices of martyrs as part of political disagreements is condemnable, and he called on Maulana Fazlur Rehman to immediately withdraw his remarks and apologise to the nation.

PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Ikhtiar Wali described the salary-related remarks about Pakistan Army martyrs as deeply painful and difficult to comprehend. He questioned whether anyone in the world sacrifices their life merely for money.

Also Read: Khawaja Asif calls Maulana Fazl's remarks insult to martyrs' sacrifices

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member Farah Khan called the statement a failed attempt to undermine the eternal sacrifices of the Pakistan Army.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan urged political leaders to choose their words carefully, saying the Pakistan Army remains a source of national pride.

Punjab leaders defend sacrifices of martyrs

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson and MPA Sarah Ahmed said the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs can never be measured in terms of salaries or material benefits. She added that such remarks are extremely painful for the families of martyrs.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said Pakistan Army personnel sacrifice their lives every day to ensure the safety of the country and make both their parents and the nation proud.

She described weighing the sacrifices of martyrs against money as deeply hurtful and challenged critics to send their own sons to defend the country's borders, regardless of salary.

Daniyal Chaudhry praises armed forces

Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry also condemned linking the sacrifices of martyrs to salaries. He said the sacrifices of Pakistan’s soldiers represent patriotism, faith, duty and selflessness, adding that such remarks only hurt national sentiments.

Siddiqui calls martyrs guarantors of freedom

MQM-Pakistan Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said Pakistan’s prestige and standing in the Islamic world and the international community are strengthened by the country's armed forces.

He described those who sacrificed their lives while defending Pakistan’s borders as the pride of the nation.

According to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, living nations honour their martyrs as benefactors, while Pakistan’s martyrs and veterans remain the guarantors of the country's freedom.

He added that questioning the service and sacrifices of these defenders at such a critical point in history amounts to a grave injustice to the nation.

Calls grow for withdrawal of statement

As criticism continues to mount, political leaders from different parties have urged Maulana Fazlur Rehman to withdraw his remarks and issue an apology to the families of Pakistan’s martyrs as well as the nation.

They maintain that while political differences are part of democratic discourse, the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for Pakistan should remain above politics and be treated with respect.