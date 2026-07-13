Pakistan on Monday reaffirmed its support for the United Nations' central role in addressing global challenges during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett, a candidate for the position of UN secretary-general.

According to the Foreign Office, Dar reiterated Islamabad's longstanding commitment to multilateralism and to the principles and purposes of the UN Charter.

He stressed the importance of upholding international law and treaties and called for the faithful implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, particularly those relating to the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the situation in Palestine.

Dar also underlined the need for reforms to enable the United Nations to respond more effectively to emerging global challenges and to better address the concerns of developing countries.

The meeting formed part of Pakistan's engagement with candidates seeking to lead the United Nations following the end of the current secretary-general's term.