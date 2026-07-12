Iran said on Sunday night that between 10 and 11 "enemy projectiles" struck military targets on Qeshm Island, while separate explosions were reported in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas and nearby maritime areas.

Hossein Amir Teymouri, the governor of Qeshm, said the projectiles hit military targets on the island and that no casualties had been reported, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA.

"Ten to 11 enemy projectiles" struck the island, Teymouri said, adding that all the targets were military facilities.

Separately, Iran's Mehr and Fars news agencies reported several explosions in Bandar Abbas and the Qeshm Island maritime area.

The cause of the explosions was not immediately clear, and there was no immediate indication of who was responsible.

Qeshm Island and Bandar Abbas lie near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes for oil and liquefied natural gas exports.