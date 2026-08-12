Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are officially married. The Portuguese football icon, 41, and the Spanish model and influencer, 32, exchanged vows in a private civil ceremony on August 11, in the coastal Portuguese town of Cascais near Lisbon.

The intimate wedding was attended by the couple’s five children, marking a major milestone in their decade-long relationship.

Ronaldo announced the marriage on Instagram by sharing a photograph of the couple’s hands, showing their wedding bands. He captioned the post simply: “C❤️G.”

Portuguese media described the ceremony as the “wedding of the year.” The Instagram post attracted more than 3 million likes within 30 minutes of being published.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

The ceremony took place in Cascais, a coastal resort town roughly 20 miles west of Lisbon, and was described as a “private and intimate moment.”

Decade-long relationship

Ronaldo and Rodríguez have been together since 2016, after first meeting in Madrid when Rodríguez was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store. Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid at the time.

The pair made their red carpet debut at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich in January 2017. By May that year, their relationship had become Instagram official after Ronaldo shared a photograph of himself with Rodríguez.

Ronaldo later reflected on the early stages of their romance in Rodríguez’s 2022 Netflix reality series, I Am Georgina. He said he initially found her a “very interesting girl” who seemed much more mature than her age, but did not expect their relationship to become so serious.

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The footballer said he did not initially believe the relationship would become so strong or that he would fall in love. However, he eventually realized Rodríguez was “the woman of my life.”

Rodríguez announced engagement in 2025

The couple announced their engagement on August 11, 2025, exactly one year before their wedding.

Rodríguez shared a photograph of her hand resting over Ronaldo’s, prominently displaying her large oval-shaped diamond engagement ring. Her Spanish caption, “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas,” translates to, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.”

In a December 2025 interview with Elle Spain, Rodríguez revealed that Ronaldo’s proposal had completely surprised her.

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She said the proposal was the last thing on her mind at the time and that it took her a long time to process the enormous diamond ring. Rodríguez recalled being so shocked that she left the ring in her room and only looked at it in sunlight the following day.

She described the ring as “gorgeous” and joked that it was “the least he could offer me after 10 years of waiting.”

Ronaldo and Rodríguez's five children

The couple share five children: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, both 9; daughter Alana, 8; daughter Bella, 4; and Ronaldo’s 16-year-old son Cristiano Jr., whom he welcomed from a previous relationship.

The family has also experienced a devastating loss. Ronaldo and Rodríguez previously announced the death of Bella’s newborn twin brother, Ángel, in April 2022.

Their children were present for the couple’s intimate wedding ceremony in Cascais.

Ronaldo's extraordinary football career

The marriage comes at another significant point in Ronaldo’s remarkable football career. The Portuguese superstar has scored nearly 1,000 goals during a career that has included Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo recently appeared at his sixth World Cup, matching Argentina captain Lionel Messi’s record for the most appearances at the men’s tournament.

Earlier this summer, Ronaldo confirmed that he had played his final World Cup match. However, he stopped short of confirming whether he had played his last game for Portugal.

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“I’m sad to be leaving the World Cup like this,” Ronaldo said. He added that he had given everything and wanted time to reflect and spend time with his family rather than make a decision in the heat of the moment.

Ronaldo also highlighted his 23-year international career, during which he won three titles with Portugal. He said the country had not won anything before his international career and described the team’s Euro 2016 triumph as having the same significance for him as a World Cup victory.

Focus now turns to Al Nassr

Ronaldo’s immediate football focus is the new season with Al Nassr, who are preparing to begin their 2026-27 Saudi Pro League campaign just four days after his wedding.

The club is now managed by former Tottenham, Celtic and Nottingham Forest head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Ronaldo will be 43 when the next major international tournament, the 2028 European Championship in the UK and Ireland, takes place. For now, however, the football legend is celebrating a new chapter away from the pitch with Rodríguez and their family.