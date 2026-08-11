Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted after thousands of fans gathered outside a cathedral in Madeira, mistakenly believing the football superstar was about to marry his longtime partner, Georgina Rodríguez.

The bizarre scene unfolded at Funchal Cathedral on Saturday, August 8, after rumours spread online that Ronaldo and Rodríguez were set to tie the knot at the historic venue.

Fans wearing football shirts gathered outside the cathedral, with some attempting to enter as videos of the unusual scene quickly went viral on social media.

But there was one problem — Ronaldo was not getting married.

The actual couple were Fabio Ramos and Fatima Nicole Cunha Teixeira, a French couple with roots in Madeira. The newlyweds reportedly had to make their way through the crowd to reach the cathedral for their ceremony.

Ronaldo later reacted to the mix-up in a humorous social media post, appearing to poke fun at the latest speculation surrounding his wedding plans.

Ronaldo wedding rumours





Speculation about Ronaldo and Rodríguez getting married has intensified since the couple announced their engagement in 2025.

The pair have been together for several years but have yet to publicly announce a wedding date.

Ronaldo previously joked about their plans during an interview with Piers Morgan, saying they would marry when the time was right and joking about doing so "with the trophy" after the World Cup.

The latest rumours were reportedly fuelled when Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, posted from Madeira about being in their hometown for a "party", leading fans to believe a family wedding could be taking place.

Instead, the speculation turned another couple's wedding day into an unexpected Ronaldo-themed gathering, with thousands of fans showing up outside the cathedral hoping to catch a glimpse of the football icon.