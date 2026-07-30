An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has declared Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of PTI founder Imran Khan, as proclaimed offenders in connection with the October 4 protest case.

The court also issued permanent arrest warrants for both women and directed authorities to submit details of their properties.

The case was heard by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, who reviewed the police report on the proceedings to declare the two accused as proclaimed offenders.

After examining the report, the court declared Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan proclaimed offenders in the October 4 protest case.

The decision came after police informed the court that the legal process required to declare the sisters proclaimed offenders had been completed.

Permanent arrest warrants issued

Following the declaration, the Anti-Terrorism Court issued permanent arrest warrants for both Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan.

The court also directed the relevant authorities to obtain and submit details of the properties owned by both accused as part of the ongoing legal proceedings.

During the hearing, police submitted a report confirming that the proceedings to declare the two sisters proclaimed offenders had been completed.

Based on the findings presented in the report, the court approved the request and formally declared both accused proclaimed offenders.

October 4 protest case

The case against Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan is linked to the October 4 protest.

According to court proceedings, an FIR was registered against both sisters at Kohsar Police Station, Islamabad, in connection with the protest.

The investigation and legal proceedings in the case remain ongoing.