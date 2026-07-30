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Pakistan targets export of 5,000 vehicles to Bangladesh by 2029'Cockroaches' can overturn system, something needs to done: NaqviBilawal asks opponents to join hands with PPP against AJK polls 'rigging'IMF unlikely to allow petroleum levy cut, minister tells committeeIran says talks with Oman on Hormuz continueFact-check: Viral Narendra Modi resignation letter is fakeOut-of-favour India batter Rahane quits international cricketArshad Nadeem qualifies for 2026 Commonwealth Games javelin finalShipping costs set to fall after Pakistan exits war risk listIndia continues water aggression; releases water from Salal Dam for 10th time

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