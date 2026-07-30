The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has carried out a major revision of the country's electoral rolls, removing more than 1.48 million deceased voters and adding nearly 895,000 new eligible voters.

The latest update has resulted in a net decline of almost 590,000 registered voters across Pakistan in less than two months.

According to the latest statistics released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the number of registered voters declined by 589,458 between May 7 and July 2.

During this period, the total number of registered voters decreased from 137.1 million to approximately 136.51 million, reflecting one of the largest recent revisions of the country's electoral rolls.

The decrease included around 450,000 male voters and 138,000 female voters, according to ECP sources.

More than 1.48m deceased voters removed

Election Commission sources said 1,484,382 deceased voters were removed from the electoral rolls as part of the nationwide verification process.

The revision was carried out using updated records received from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to ensure that the voter lists accurately reflect the country's eligible electorate.

Officials said the exercise was conducted under Section 25, which requires electoral rolls to be continuously updated based on NADRA's data.

Nearly 895,000 new voters added

While deceased voters were removed, the ECP also registered 894,924 new eligible voters during the same period.

According to officials, eligible citizens are regularly added to the electoral rolls after becoming qualified to vote, ensuring the voter database remains current.

The addition of new voters partially offset the large number of names removed during the latest revision.

Punjab records highest decline in voters

Among the provinces, Punjab recorded the biggest reduction in registered voters, with 478,909 names removed from the electoral rolls. Sindh followed with a decrease of 97,216 voters, according to Election Commission sources.

The nationwide update resulted in an overall decline of nearly 600,000 registered voters across Pakistan within two months.

Election Commission sources emphasized that duplicate voter registrations are not possible because every voter record is linked directly to the individual's Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

Officials said the electoral rolls are continuously updated using NADRA's verified database, ensuring transparency and improving the accuracy of Pakistan's voter lists.

The ECP maintained that the regular revision process is designed to keep electoral rolls updated by removing deceased individuals while enrolling newly eligible voters.