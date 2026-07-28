British-Pakistani businessman Shafiq Akbar has announced plans to launch a property verification service in Pakistan next month aimed at helping overseas Pakistanis verify legal and ownership records before purchasing real estate.

Speaking at an event in Manchester, Akbar said concerns about fraudulent property transactions have discouraged some overseas Pakistanis from investing in the country's real estate sector.

According to Akbar, the proposed service will allow prospective buyers to remotely verify the legal status and ownership of properties before completing a purchase.

He said the platform would enable Pakistanis living abroad to check whether a property has any legal or ownership issues before making an investment.

Akbar said the initiative is intended to improve access to property information and support more transparent real estate transactions for overseas investors.

He also said Pakistan offers significant investment opportunities compared with more mature economies, describing the country's development potential as a key factor.

Akbar further said Islamabad has experienced substantial infrastructure development in recent years, comparing it favorably with London.

The service has not yet been launched, and details regarding its implementation, regulatory oversight and the mechanism for verifying property records have not been disclosed.