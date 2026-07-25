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Pakistan govt raises petrol, diesel prices for third straight dayUS, UK eye coalition to protect shipping in Strait of HormuzTrump says Xi, Putin assured him they won't supply weapons to IranIraq rejects report claiming it brokered US-Iran ceasefire proposalQatar calls for implementation of US-Iran MoU to safeguard regional stability'Kashmir is not Kashmore': Nawaz Sharif takes swipe at Bilawal15 martyred, 12 terrorists killed in Tank checkpost attack: ISPRHIV cases emerge at another Karachi hospital, 15 children infectedPakistan to import 1 million tonnes of wheat immediatelyPM Sharif inaugurates Pakistan's largest Sky47 data center

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