Medical experts have warned that the common habit of eating biscuits with evening tea could harm gut health and contribute to a range of digestive problems, including bloating, gas, acidity and indigestion.

According to health specialists, biscuits made with refined flour, added sugar, artificial sweeteners, vegetable oils and other processed ingredients, when combined with the caffeine in tea, can negatively affect the digestive system.

Experts said frequent consumption of tea and biscuits may damage the protective lining of the intestines, increase inflammation, reduce beneficial gut bacteria and impair the body's ability to absorb nutrients.

They cautioned that the risks may be even greater during the monsoon season, when humid weather can slow digestion, encourage bacterial growth in food, reduce physical activity and alter eating habits, making bloating and digestive discomfort more common.

Health professionals advised people to watch for warning signs such as persistent bloating, excessive gas, fatigue, food sensitivities or changes in bowel habits, as these may indicate underlying gut health problems.

They also pointed to research suggesting that excessive intake of refined flour can disrupt the balance of beneficial gut bacteria, while high sugar consumption may promote the growth of harmful bacteria and increase inflammation. Drinking tea on an empty stomach or consuming it excessively may also worsen acidity.

Instead of biscuits, experts recommend healthier snacks with evening tea, including:

Roasted chickpeas

Moong lentil chaat

Mixed nuts

Fresh fruit with yogurt

Roasted fox nuts (makhana)

Wholegrain vegetable sandwiches

Nutritionists also recommend foods that support gut health, such as homemade yogurt, fermented foods, bananas, oats, lentils, seasonal cooked vegetables, nuts and seeds. They added that ginger tea, cumin water and fennel water may also help improve digestion.

Experts urged people to seek medical attention if bloating is accompanied by unexplained weight loss, prolonged diarrhoea, blood in the stool or severe abdominal pain, as these symptoms could indicate a more serious gastrointestinal condition.