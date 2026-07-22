The US military said ​late on Tuesday it ended its latest round of ‌strikes on Iran that marked the 11th consecutive night of American attacks.

"CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft ​hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further ​degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the ⁠Strait of Hormuz," the US Central Command said in a statement.

The ​strikes lasted about 75 minutes late on Tuesday, according to the ​US military.

Washington said Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz in the last three months.

The Iran war began when the ​US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and Iran responded ​with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host US bases.

US-Israeli ‌strikes ⁠on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon during the war have killed thousands and displaced millions. Fifty civilians have been killed and 500 wounded in the recent US strikes on Iran, an Iranian health ministry official said.

US ​troop deaths in ​the war have risen ⁠to 18 in recent days.

On Monday, Trump vowed revenge against Iran after a deadly weekend for US ​troops.

Last week, Trump threatened to expand the targets being ​struck in ⁠Iran to include energy plants and bridges.

The 1949 Geneva Conventions on humanitarian conduct in war prohibit attacks on sites considered essential for civilians.

After Trump's ⁠past ​threats to strike such targets, international ​law experts in the US said in April such attacks may amount to war crimes.