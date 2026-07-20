Pakistan's women mountaineers have scripted a historic success by conquering the 6,040-metre Khosar Gang Peak during the Alpine Club of Pakistan's second women's expedition.

The remarkable achievement highlights the growing role of women in high-altitude climbing and sets a new benchmark in the country's mountaineering history.

The second Women's Khosar Gang Expedition organised by the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) concluded successfully after eight Pakistani women mountaineers reached the summit of Khosar Gang Peak, standing 6,040 metres above sea level.

The team successfully completed the summit on the morning of July 17, creating a new chapter in the history of women's mountaineering in Pakistan.

The achievement has been hailed as a symbol of determination, courage, resilience and teamwork, inspiring aspiring female climbers across the country.

Women from across Pakistan unite

The successful expedition brought together women mountaineers from Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad, reflecting nationwide participation in adventure sports.

The diverse team showcased Pakistan's growing talent in mountaineering and demonstrated that women from different regions can successfully take on some of the country's most demanding peaks.

The women's expedition was led by Bibi Afzon, who guided the team to the summit of Khosar Gang Peak. The expedition also benefited from the expertise of renowned high-altitude guides Ali Muhammad Sadpara, Sadiq Hussain Sadpara and Ilyas Hushay, who provided technical leadership throughout the climb.

Their experience played a crucial role in ensuring the expedition was carried out safely and successfully.

Route-fixing expertise ensured safe ascent

The critical task of rope-fixing and route preparation on Khosar Gang was carried out by Quaid Shigri.

According to the Alpine Club of Pakistan, his technical expertise and route-fixing efforts significantly contributed to the team's safe and efficient progress during the ascent.

Ayaz Shigri, secretary general of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, congratulated the successful climbers on their remarkable accomplishment.

He said the women displayed exceptional courage, determination, teamwork and professionalism, describing the successful summit of Khosar Gang as a landmark achievement for women's mountaineering in Pakistan.

Commitment to promoting women

The Alpine Club of Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to encouraging greater participation of women in mountaineering and adventure sports.

Ayaz Shigri said the organisation would continue creating more opportunities for women to showcase their abilities at both the national and international levels, helping develop the next generation of female climbers.

The Alpine Club congratulated all the successful women climbers, high-altitude guides, technical experts and support staff for making the expedition a success.

The organisation described the completion of the second Women's Khosar Gang Expedition as a historic milestone that will encourage more Pakistani women to pursue mountaineering and represent the country on some of the world's highest peaks.