Three Punjab University (PU) students won gold medals while representing the Higher Education Commission (HEC) at the National Weightlifting Championship 2026, helping HEC secure the overall men's and women's titles.

The championship was held at the Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Centre in Lahore.

Representing HEC, Qasim Tasneem won gold in the 71kg men's category, while Abdullah Lone topped the 79kg men's event.

Sehar Wain, a student of Punjab University Law College's Gujranwala Campus, claimed the gold medal in the 58kg women's category.

The three victories played a key role in HEC winning the overall team trophies in both the men's and women's competitions.

Punjab University said the achievement reflected the effectiveness of its sports selection system and advanced training facilities, reaffirming the institution's commitment to developing elite athletes.

Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali congratulated the medal winners on their success and praised their dedication and hard work.

He also felicitated HEC Chairman Dr Niaz Ahmad and HEC Director General Sports Rizwan Shaukat, expressing confidence that the athletes would continue to bring laurels to both Punjab University and HEC in future national and international events.

PU Director Sports Dr Shabbir Sarwar commended the athletes, coaches and support staff for their outstanding performances.

He also acknowledged the contribution of Deputy Director Sports and Games In-charge Muhammad Attique Khan for his guidance and coordination in preparing the university's men's weightlifting contingent.

Dr Sarwar further congratulated HEC men's team manager Mushtaq Ahmad and HEC women's team manager Ali Raza on the team's success.