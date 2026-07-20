Senior Pakistani diplomat Tipu Usman has formally assumed charge as Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, taking over one of Islamabad's most important diplomatic postings.

A career officer of Pakistan's Foreign Service, Usman brings decades of experience in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy. Before his appointment, he served as Pakistan's Chief of State Protocol, overseeing high-level state visits and diplomatic engagements.

His diplomatic career also includes postings as Deputy Head of Mission in Riyadh, Counsellor at Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, First Secretary in Ankara, and Vice Consul in Vancouver, Canada.

His appointment comes as Pakistan and the United Kingdom continue cooperation across political, economic and consular affairs, while maintaining engagement with one of the world's largest overseas Pakistani communities.

Focus on bilateral ties





As Pakistan's top envoy in London, Usman will oversee efforts to strengthen bilateral relations in areas including trade, investment, education, security cooperation, climate change and parliamentary exchanges.

The United Kingdom remains one of Pakistan's largest trading partners and a major source of workers' remittances, making economic diplomacy a key priority for the mission.

Serving the diaspora





The High Commission in London and Pakistan's consulates across the UK provide services to more than 1.7 million people of Pakistani and Kashmiri origin, including passport renewals, NICOPs, visas, legal documentation and welfare assistance.

Improving consular services and maintaining close engagement with community organisations are expected to remain among the High Commission's primary objectives.

Diplomatic priorities





Usman is also expected to strengthen Pakistan's public diplomacy efforts, promote investment opportunities and deepen ties with British political, business and academic institutions.

His responsibilities will include representing Pakistan's position on international issues while working to expand cooperation between Islamabad and London across multiple sectors.