Pakistan and Canada have agreed to further strengthen their bilateral partnership after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held wide-ranging talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand during her historic visit to Islamabad.

The two sides reviewed progress in bilateral relations, discussed regional and international developments, and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar warmly welcomed Anita Anand to Pakistan, saying her visit would provide fresh momentum to bilateral relations.

He described the visit as an important milestone, noting that Pakistan and Canada share long-standing historical ties and that the discussions had opened new avenues for cooperation in several sectors.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand called the visit historically significant, noting that it was the first visit by a Canadian foreign minister to Pakistan in 20 years.

She also highlighted that Pakistan and Canada have now completed 80 years of diplomatic relations, describing the occasion as an opportunity to deepen cooperation further.

Delegation-level talks review bilateral progress

Earlier, Ishaq Dar and Anita Anand led delegation-level talks in Islamabad.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the meeting reviewed recent progress in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Canada and also covered key regional and international issues.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening a partnership based on mutual benefit, promoting cooperation in priority sectors, and making bilateral ties more active.

The two sides also agreed to hold an annual meeting to review progress on the joint declaration, ensuring regular assessment of bilateral cooperation.

Focus on trade, investment, economic cooperation

During the joint press conference, Ishaq Dar said Pakistan is placing special emphasis on expanding business relations with Canada.

He announced that a new protocol in the agriculture sector would be signed soon and said greater attention would also be given to cooperation in capacity building.

The deputy prime minister expressed confidence that successful implementation of the agreements would benefit both countries.

Anita Anand echoed those sentiments, saying there are vast opportunities to increase trade, investment and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Canada.

She described Pakistan as an important partner in Canada's trade diversification strategy and confirmed that both countries had agreed to strengthen their partnership further.

Investment protection agreement

The Canadian foreign minister announced that a new investment protection agreement between Pakistan and Canada is expected to be completed soon.

She said the new investment framework would enhance business confidence and encourage greater commercial engagement between the two countries.

Anand added that Canada is also interested in expanding agricultural trade with Pakistan.

Agriculture and exports take centre stage

Agricultural cooperation featured prominently during the discussions.

Anita Anand said Canada appreciates Pakistan's cooperation in increasing canola exports, noting that Pakistan imported more than 470,000 tonnes of Canadian canola last year.

She added that Canadian businesses are also keen to expand exports of canola, chickpeas and pulses to Pakistan.

At the same time, she welcomed the growing presence of Pakistani rice, textiles and sports goods in the Canadian market, saying bilateral trade has significant room for growth.

The Canadian foreign minister said both countries have promising opportunities to collaborate in the renewable energy sector, alongside agriculture, industry and other economic fields.

Ishaq Dar also stressed that cooperation in capacity building would receive greater attention as part of efforts to broaden the bilateral partnership.

Pakistani community in Canada praised

Both leaders highlighted the important role played by the Pakistani diaspora in Canada. Dar described the Pakistani community living in Canada as a valuable asset for bilateral relations.

Anand said nearly 300,000 Canadians of Pakistani origin are making a strong contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries.

She also noted during the delegation-level meeting that around 300,000 Pakistani citizens live in Canada, further reinforcing people-to-people connections.

Regional peace and diplomacy discussed

Regional and international developments also featured prominently during the talks.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan believes in active diplomacy and emphasized that regional peace and shared prosperity remain common objectives for both countries.

Anita Anand reaffirmed Canada's support for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve regional tensions.

She also praised Pakistan's diplomatic efforts toward achieving sustainable peace in the Middle East, stressing that all parties should prioritize tolerance, restraint and the protection of civilians.

Concluding the meetings, both sides expressed their determination to further expand cooperation in multiple sectors and maintain closer diplomatic engagement.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan and Canada agreed to promote cooperation in priority areas, strengthen their mutually beneficial partnership and continue working to make bilateral relations more dynamic through regular engagement.