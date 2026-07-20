Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Spain on winning the FIFA World Cup 2026, praising the team's exceptional performances throughout the tournament while also commending the United States, Mexico and Canada for successfully hosting football's biggest event.

In his message, the prime minister said the tournament once again demonstrated how sports can unite people across borders by promoting friendship, peace and mutual respect.

Congratulating Spain on lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the triumph as well deserved.

He noted that Spain secured its second FIFA World Cup title and said the Spanish national team displayed exceptional skill, unity, discipline and teamwork throughout the competition.

According to the prime minister, Spain's consistent performances reflected extraordinary talent and commitment from the players and coaching staff.

Praise for successful World Cup hosts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended his heartfelt congratulations to US President Donald Trump and the people of the United States for the successful hosting and exceptional arrangements made for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

He further appreciated the partnership and contributions of the governments and people of Mexico and Canada, saying the three host nations worked together to stage the global tournament with distinction.

Also Read: Spain win FIFA World Cup 2026 after extra-time victory over Argentina

The prime minister also praised FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the entire FIFA team for organizing the mega sporting event.

He said the successful staging of the tournament would further strengthen football's position as a truly global sport and reinforce its worldwide appeal.

Sports unite people beyond borders, says PM

Highlighting the broader significance of the World Cup, Shehbaz Sharif said the tournament had once again proven that sports are a universal language that transcends borders.

He said sporting events bring nations closer together while promoting friendship, unity and mutual respect among people around the world.

The prime minister expressed hope that this spirit would continue long after the tournament, praying that the values of friendship, unity and mutual respect continue to guide the global community.