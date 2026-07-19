A bear troubled by the summer heat entered the garden of a home in the United States and cooled off in a children's small paddling pool.

A woman from the Steamboat Springs area shared a video showing the bear enjoying the water in the small pool on the back deck of her home. The pool had been filled with water.

She said the pool had been placed there for her dogs. However, she was pleased that the bear also used it to escape the intense summer heat and cool itself.

Dry conditions raise bear sightings across Colorado

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife had already warned at the start of summer that dry conditions could lead to an increase in bear activity and sightings across the state.

According to the department, 98 bear sightings had been recorded by the end of April. The original report ends at this point.