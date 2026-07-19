Pakistan's disaster management authorities on Sunday warned of possible flooding in several parts of the country, as a fresh spell of monsoon rains is expected to raise river levels and increase the risk of flash floods through July 23.

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued flood warnings for the Chenab, Jhelum and Ravi rivers, as well as several adjoining streams and tributaries, saying water levels were expected to rise between July 20 and July 24.

The authority issued a low to high flood alert for the Chenab River at Marala and warned of possible flooding in the Basantar, Deg, Aik, Palkhu, Bhimber, Halsi and Dora streams.

A flash flood warning was also issued for the Rod Kohi hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Strong Monsoon Spell Begins

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said a strong monsoon spell beginning on Sunday was expected to bring heavy rainfall across large parts of the country through July 23, increasing the risk of riverine, flash and urban flooding.

The NDMA warned of possible flood surges at Marala on the Chenab River and in the upper catchment of the Mangla Reservoir on the Jhelum River.

It also cautioned that flash flooding could occur in streams flowing through Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Bhimber and Muridke, while heavy rainfall could trigger flooding in hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Murree and the Galiyat regions.

The authority said water levels in the Kabul River and its tributaries were expected to remain high, posing a flood risk to areas along the river, including Panjkora, Swat and Chitral.

Urban Flooding

The Punjab PDMA warned of possible urban flooding in the divisions of Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sargodha, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Rawalpindi.

Provincial authorities directed commissioners, deputy commissioners, Rescue 1122 and other departments to complete emergency preparedness measures. They also instructed officials to ensure adequate fuel supplies, equip flood relief camps and arrange the evacuation of residents and livestock from riverbeds and other vulnerable areas if required.

Cloudburst in AJK

Separately, a cloudburst triggered flooding in the Kattha Piran stream near Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, inundating several houses and shops and sweeping away multiple vehicles, local authorities said.

The PDMA urged the public to follow official safety advisories and contact its emergency helpline in case of need.