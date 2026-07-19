Christopher Nolan's epic fantasy film The Odyssey has made a strong start at the global box office, earning $51 million on its opening day and positioning itself for a blockbuster debut weekend.

According to Variety, the film is projected to collect around $120 million during its opening weekend after debuting in 3,919 theatres.

Made on an estimated $250 million budget, The Odyssey is expected to recover its production costs if it maintains its current momentum at cinemas worldwide.

Matt Damon calls role his toughest yet

The film stars Matt Damon as the legendary Greek hero Odysseus, with the actor describing the role as the most physically demanding of his career.

Speaking to People, Damon said filming across six countries felt more like an expedition than a traditional movie production.

"It really felt more like an expedition than a movie," he said.

The actor praised director Christopher Nolan for enduring the same harsh filming conditions as the cast.





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"And if you were cold and wet, you just turned and you looked and Chris was just as cold and just as wet and going through it," Damon said.

Demanding shoot across multiple locations





Damon recalled that every filming location presented unique challenges, including a demanding sequence shot in a water tank at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

"Every location was really difficult, but in a really different way," he said.

"We knew we were ending at the water tank in Universal. And nobody said, 'Well, it'll probably be easier once we get to it.'"

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic poem and features a star-studded cast led by Damon.

The film is now playing in cinemas worldwide.