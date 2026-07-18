The Rolling Stones have landed their 15th number one on ​the UK Official Albums Chart with ‌their new record "Foreign Tongues", drawing them level with The Beatles' tally.

The band's 25th studio ​album was released on July ​10 and features guest contributions from ⁠Paul McCartney, The Cure's Robert Smith ​and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer ​Chad Smith.

It also features a special appearance by The Rolling Stones' late drummer Charlie Watts ​from one of his final recording ​sessions before his death in 2021.

The veteran rockers ‌last ⁠reached number one in the UK Official Albums Chart with their 2023 record "Hackney Diamonds", which won the Grammy ​for best ​rock album.

At ⁠the "Foreign Tongues" launch party in London last week, Mick ​Jagger and Ronnie Wood said ​they ⁠hoped to take the record on tour.

"Ronnie and I are really into that, ⁠so ​we hope to see ​everyone on the road," Jagger, 82, told Reuters.