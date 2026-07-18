The health experts have warned that a lack of certain nutrients at the ages of 20, 40 and 60 can affect women's health as the women's nutritional needs change at different stages of life.

Women over 20s vulnerable to iron deficiency

The experts have said that iron and folate deficiency is most common among women in their 20s. A lack of iron can lead to tiredness, weakness and brain fog. Folate is essential for the formation of new cells and for the healthy development of a baby during pregnancy.

In their 40s, hormonal changes increase the need for magnesium, vitamin D and calcium. A shortage of these nutrients can increase the risk of sleep problems, muscle cramps, anxiety and weak bones.

After the age of 60, the body does not absorb nutrients as efficiently as before. At this stage, vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids are more likely to become deficient.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to nerve problems

A lack of vitamin B12 can lead to nerve problems, poor memory and persistent tiredness. Omega-3 fatty acids are considered beneficial for heart, brain and joint health.

Gynaecology experts have said that many women dismiss symptoms such as tiredness, hair loss and changes in mood, although these may indicate a serious nutritional deficiency.

The experts have said that relying only on standard multivitamins is not enough. Treatment and nutritional supplements should be based on age, blood test results and medical advice.

They added that a balanced diet, regular medical check-ups and attention to age-related nutritional needs can help women improve their bone, heart, brain and overall health.