A woman from the US state of North Carolina has won a lottery prize worth more than $150,000 after playing an online game on her mobile phone late at night.

Sue Rowley told lottery officials that she could not sleep on the night of July 8. To pass the time, she started playing an online instant lottery game on her smartphone. She won the jackpot of $150,000 with a single $30 entry, equal to more than Rs41.6 million.

Lottery officials said the chances of winning the top prize in the Tumbling Treasures game were about one in two million.

Rowley said she could not believe what she had seen when the winning message appeared on the screen. She said she had never imagined that she would win such a large prize.

She added that it was late at night and she was only playing the game to pass the time when everything changed. She said it was not something that happens every day.

Rowley collected her prize at the state lottery headquarters in Raleigh on 13 July.