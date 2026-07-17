Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they had attacked a US special operations command ​centre at al-Tanf in Syria in retaliation for ‌the killing of Iranian soldiers in Iranshahr, state media reported.

Reuters could not independently verify the claim, and there was ​no immediate comment from the Syrian government or ​the US military.

The US military said in ⁠February it completed a withdrawal from the al-Tanf base ​positioned at the tri-border confluence of Syria, Jordan and ​Iraq.

Syria has sought to avoid being drawn into the regional conflict that has engulfed neighbouring countries, including Lebanon, where Hezbollah ​has fought Israeli forces, and Iraq, where Iran-backed ​armed groups have launched drone and rocket attacks.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa ‌said ⁠in March that his country would stay out of any conflict unless it came under attack.

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"Unless Syria is targeted by any party, Syria will remain outside ​any conflict," Sharaa ​said at ⁠an event hosted by the Chatham House think tank in London.

The Guards also ​said Iran retained full control of the ​Strait ⁠of Hormuz and that no oil or gas would be exported through the waterway for as long ⁠as US ​attacks continued, according to the ​state media report.