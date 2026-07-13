At least 10 people were killed and three others injured after the roof of a house collapsed during torrential rain in the Malgeen area of Lachi tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat district on Monday, rescue officials said.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred when a large number of relatives and neighbours had gathered at the house to celebrate the birth of a child.

The roof suddenly gave way due to heavy rainfall, trapping several people under the debris.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched an operation to recover those trapped beneath the rubble.

Officials confirmed that 10 people lost their lives, including women and children, while three injured victims were pulled from the debris and shifted to hospital for treatment.

The District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Kohat declared an emergency to handle the casualties, while authorities appealed to the public to donate blood for the injured.

Rescue officials said the operation had been completed, and authorities were assessing the damage caused by the heavy rains.