Indian actress Mallika Sherawat has claimed that Hollywood star Tom Cruise has a crush on her, ahead of her appearance on 'The Traitors 2'.

In a fresh clip from the reality show, Sherawat said people often have crushes on her and revealed that Cruise is among them “these days”.

Her comments prompted curiosity among the other contestants. When comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth, known as Kullu, and Abhishek Malhan asked whether Cruise had been sending her videos or snaps, Sherawat said the videos she mentioned were from a time when the two had partied together. She has praised Cruise, calling him “fabulous”.

The revelation came shortly after the premiere of 'The Traitors 2', hosted by renowned filmmaker Karan Johar.

The second season features 21 celebrities competing in a game of strategy, deception and betrayal. The contestants are secretly divided into Traitors and Innocents.

The cast includes Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Shweta Tiwari, Krystle D’Souza, Abhishek Malhan and Shalini Passi, among others.

It is pertinent to note that 'The Traitors 2' premieres on Prime Video on August 13.