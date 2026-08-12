Pakistan captain Babar Azam has returned to the top 10 of the ICC Test batting rankings following his strong performance in the team's recent victory over the West Indies.

Babar climbed five places to 10th in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after scoring 88 in the first innings and an unbeaten 24 in the second innings of the second Test.

The rise marks Babar's return to the Test batting top 10 for the first time since September 2024.

Pakistan defeated the West Indies by eight wickets in the second Test, securing their first Test victory away from home in more than three years.

Shafique makes biggest jump





Abdullah Shafique made the biggest move among Pakistan's batters after scoring an unbeaten 160 in the first innings.

The Pakistan No. 3 climbed 25 places to 32nd in the Test batting rankings.

Spinner Sajid Khan also made significant progress after playing a key role with the ball.

The right-arm spinner moved up five places to 30th among Test bowlers and also climbed five spots to 32nd in the Test all-rounder rankings.

Other Pakistan players also featured in the latest rankings, with Salman Agha placed 38th and Shan Masood 39th among Test batters.

Noman Ali remained Pakistan's highest-ranked Test bowler at eighth position.

Top Test rankings remain unchanged





Australia's Travis Head retained the No. 1 position among Test batters.

India's Jasprit Bumrah remained at the top of the Test bowling rankings, while Ravindra Jadeja continued as the world's leading Test all-rounder.

Gurbaz climbs in ODI rankings





There were also changes in the latest ODI rankings following Afghanistan's recent matches against Ireland.

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was among the biggest gainers, moving up three places to 11th among ODI batters after scoring 71 in Belfast.

India's Shubman Gill continued to lead the ODI batting rankings, while Babar Azam retained his sixth position.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi remained eighth in the ODI bowling rankings.