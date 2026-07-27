The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has rejected allegations that recent disciplinary action against students was aimed at suppressing dissent, saying all decisions were taken strictly in accordance with university rules, available evidence and transparent legal procedures.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the university spokesperson described reports circulating on electronic and social media as "baseless" and contrary to the facts.

The spokesperson said disciplinary measures were not taken against any student for expressing opinions or raising issues related to student rights, but were based solely on evidence gathered during formal investigations.

Investigations based on evidence





According to the university, disciplinary committees reviewed each case using CCTV footage, written explanations, eyewitness accounts, social media records and personal hearings of the students concerned.

The spokesperson said every student was given a full opportunity to present their case before any decision was made.

"All decisions were based solely on facts, evidence and university regulations," the statement said.

Disciplinary action statistics





UET said that over the past one year and nine months, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against 43 students.

According to the university:

9 students were expelled

13 students were rusticated for one semester

14 students received financial penalties

7 students were acquitted due to insufficient evidence

The university said these figures demonstrated that each case was decided individually and impartially.

KSK and Lahore campus cases





The spokesperson said 29 students at the KSK Campus faced disciplinary proceedings over various incidents.

Of these:

5 were expelled

11 were rusticated

6 were fined

7 were cleared after investigations

At the Lahore Campus, disciplinary action was taken against 14 students, resulting in:

4 expulsions

2 rustications

8 financial penalties

The university said all decisions followed recommendations made by disciplinary committees after reviewing available evidence.

Hostel assault and campus violence





The spokesperson also addressed an incident involving an alleged assault on a student by masked individuals in a university hostel.

According to UET, investigators examined CCTV footage, recorded statements from the affected student, eyewitnesses and hostel administration, and took action against those found responsible.

The university said the student involved in the incident was expelled following the inquiry.

It added that disciplinary action was also taken against students involved in altercations, bullying and violent incidents at Junaid Jamshed Stadium, in accordance with the university's code of conduct.

Hostel rules and student death





The spokesperson clarified that disciplinary action against female students residing in Khalid Hall without official allotment was related solely to violations of hostel regulations and had no connection with political or academic activities.

The university also addressed the death of a student at the New Campus earlier this year, saying the administration immediately provided first aid and shifted the student to hospital by ambulance.

According to the statement, the student later died of meningitis.

The spokesperson said the deceased student's parents did not accuse the university of negligence and described the incident as a natural tragedy.

However, the university said disciplinary action was taken against individuals who allegedly spread false or misleading information about the incident on social media.

Appeal mechanism available





The university said that in several cases, disciplinary committees recommended relatively lenient punishments despite allegations that could have resulted in criminal cases, taking into account the academic future of the students.

It added that all students found guilty have the right to appeal before the university's Appellate Committee.

The spokesperson said the university administration, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir, remains committed to enforcing the rule of law, ensuring equal implementation of university regulations and maintaining a safe academic environment.

While reaffirming support for constructive dialogue and responsible freedom of expression, the university said it would continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against violence, intimidation and activities that disrupt the peaceful academic environment.