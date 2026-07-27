Unofficial results from the first phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections 2026 continued to pour in on Monday while vote counting remained underway in the remaining constituencies across Mirpur Division.





Early unofficial results





LA-1 Mirpur-I:





According to unofficial and preliminary results from all 139 polling stations in LA-1 Mirpur-I, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Azhar Sadiq has won the constituency with 15,427 votes. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Muhammad Afser Shahid came in second with 9,832 votes.









PPP wins LA-2

The PPP has secured its first confirmed victory in the first phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections 2026, winning the LA-2 constituency.

According to complete unofficial results from all 149 polling stations, PPP candidate Qasim Majeed won the LA-2 seat with 12,952 votes, defeating Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Azeem Bakhsh, who secured 8,256 votes.

PPP wins LA-3

The PPP has secured another seat in the first phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections 2026, with Yasir Sultan winning the LA-3 Mirpur City constituency, according to complete unofficial and provisional results.

Results from all 161 polling stations showed PPP candidate Yasir Sultan securing 11,676 votes to defeat Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Chaudhry Saeed, who finished second with 9,832 votes.

PML-N wins LA-4

According to unofficial and provisional results from LA-4 Mirpur, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Chaudhry Rukhsar has won the seat after securing 20,172 votes. PPP candidate Sohaib Arshad finished second with 13,865 votes.



LA-5 Barnala

Unofficial results from three of 176 polling stations showed PPP's Chaudhry Pervez Ashraf leading with 783 votes, while PML-N's Waqar Ahmad Noor had 451 votes.

LA-6

Results from 113 of 195 polling stations showed PML-N's Abdul Razzaq comfortably ahead with 23,923 votes, while Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate Ali Shan had 12,492 votes.

PML-N wins LA-7

Meanwhile, complete unofficial and provisional results from all 237 polling stations in LA-7 Bhimber show PML-N's Chaudhry Tariq Farooq emerging victorious with 35,287 votes. Independent candidate Chaudhry Anwarul Haq secured 24,997 votes to finish second.

LA-8 Kotli

Unofficial results from 31 of 155 polling stations placed PPP's Zafar Iqbal ahead with 4,851 votes, while PML-N's Malik Nawaz had 3,615 votes.

PML-N wins LA-9

According to unofficial and preliminary results from all 178 polling stations in LA-9 Kotli-II, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Umair Naeem has won the seat with 31,080 votes. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Javed Iqbal Budhanvi finished second after securing 28,509 votes.





LA-10 Kotli

The latest unofficial results from 127 of 166 polling stations showed a dramatic turnaround, with PPP's Chaudhry Yasin now leading with 9,717 votes, ahead of PML-N's Fateh Mahmood Hassan, who secured 6,493 votes.

Earlier trends from only 18 polling stations had shown the PML-N candidate in front.

LA-12

Results from 50 of 207 polling stations showed PPP's Chaudhry Yasin leading with 9,788 votes, while PML-N's Raja Riasat followed with 6,768 votes.

LA-13 Khoi Ratta

With 67 of 193 polling stations counted, PML-N's Ayaz Ahmad remained in the lead with 10,389 votes.

IPP's Ansar Abdali was second with 8,094 votes, while PPP's Waleed Inqalabi stood third with 7,885 votes.



