An unknown number of people were buried after a landslide struck a county in the southwestern Chinese ​city of Chongqing on Friday, causing multiple residential buildings ‌downhill to collapse, according to state media.

Preliminary verification indicated that a Pengshui county community worker spotted scattered falling rocks around 8am ​local time (0000 GMT) and issued an emergency warning, state ​broadcaster CCTV said.

Authorities ordered an evacuation of more than ⁠60 residents, but the landslide occurred during the evacuation ​at 9:08am, burying some people.

The exact number of those ​trapped was still being confirmed, the report said.

Nine people had been pulled from the rubble, with none in life-threatening condition, according to the ​official Xinhua news agency.

It was not immediately clear what caused ​the landslide.

Aerial footage from CCTV showed rock and debris falling on a ‌cluster ⁠of riverside residential buildings, while people could be seen fleeing with a thick plume of dust billowing behind them.

A dashcam video posted on X, verified by Reuters, showed a section ​of hillside ​collapsing onto homes ⁠and businesses below, sending debris across the road and forcing passing cars and a motorcycle ​to stop.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management activated ​a level-two ⁠emergency response and dispatched a 100-member rescue team to the scene, the ministry said in a statement.

Some 206 personnel and ⁠49 vehicles ​from China's fire and rescue force ​were sent to the site to assist in rescue efforts, the ministry said.