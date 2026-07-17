At least 20 schoolchildren and one adult were killed after a school bus carrying pupils back from a study trip crashed in eastern Uganda on Thursday evening.

The devastating accident, believed to have been caused by a mechanical failure, is among the country's deadliest road crashes involving children in recent years.

According to the Uganda Police Force, the crash occurred at around 8pm local time (1700 GMT) in Chekwatit Village, Kimawa Parish, Kawowo Sub-county, Kapchorwa District.

The bus, registration number UA 108BQ, was transporting pupils from King David Junior School in Ndejje after they returned from a study tour.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate the bus developed a mechanical fault before the driver lost control while descending Chekwatit Hill, a stretch of road widely regarded as one of Uganda's most dangerous accident black spots.

"The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road, struck a large stone along the roadside, and overturned," police said in a statement.

20 children, school founder among dead

Uganda's Minister of Local Government, Balaam Ateenyi Barugahara, visited the crash site and later confirmed the death toll.

"Sadly, 20 children and one adult, who happens to be the founder and director, Mr. Tadeo Ssekade, have gone to be with the Lord," the minister wrote on X.

Police initially confirmed the fatal crash but did not immediately release the number of casualties.

Authorities said the identities of those who died had not yet been made public as officials continued notifying their next of kin.

More than 60 people, including pupils and school staff, were injured in the accident. The minister said emergency teams found:

Nine children in critical condition at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital

16 children receiving treatment at Kaserem Health Centre

Three children admitted to Bulambuli Health Centre IV

Several others undergoing treatment at Kapchorwa Hospital

Kapchorwa District Health Officer Dr. Siraji Masai said medical personnel and volunteers had been mobilized to handle the large number of casualties.

"Our medical teams, together with volunteers, are attending to the injured pupils. Four of the critically injured victims have already been referred to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for specialised management," Dr. Masai said.

He added that healthcare workers were working around the clock to stabilize the injured while authorities identified those who had died.

Pupils returning from study tour

Local media reported that the pupils had been returning from an educational visit to Sipi Falls, one of Uganda's popular tourist destinations, when the tragedy occurred.

Videos shared by eyewitnesses showed the bus badly damaged after overturning, while local residents rushed to rescue trapped children before emergency responders arrived.

Police officers, rescue teams, and community volunteers worked together to transport victims to nearby hospitals.

Mechanical failure believed to be cause

Sipi Region Police spokesperson Fredmark Chesang said early investigations point to a mechanical defect as the likely cause of the crash.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus lost control due to a mechanical fault. We have also established from eyewitness accounts that the vehicle made several stopovers before the accident. Investigations into the exact circumstances of the crash are ongoing," Chesang said.

He urged transport operators, particularly those carrying passengers, to ensure vehicles are mechanically roadworthy before undertaking long-distance journeys.

Chesang also reminded motorists that Chekwatit Hill remains one of the most dangerous road sections in Uganda's Sebei sub-region.

Kapchorwa Resident District Commissioner Stanley Bayole commended local residents for their immediate response following the crash.

"The response from the community has been overwhelming. People brought bedding, offered transport and joined rescue efforts without hesitation. This is a strong sign of humanity and solidarity during a very difficult moment," Bayole said.

Security personnel remained at the scene as investigators continued examining the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Police said a comprehensive report would be released after investigations are completed and every victim has been accounted for.

Road safety concerns in spotlight

Uganda records thousands of road fatalities every year, with traffic authorities identifying speeding, poorly maintained vehicles, and dangerous roads as the leading causes of accidents.

The latest tragedy has renewed concerns over the safety of school transportation after several serious school bus crashes were reported across the country in recent weeks.

The Kapchorwa crash is being described as one of Uganda's deadliest road accidents involving schoolchildren in recent years.