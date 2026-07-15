A sharp decline in the number of Pakistanis leaving for overseas employment has sparked concerns over the country's remittance outlook, with experts warning that the slowdown could affect one of Pakistan's most important sources of foreign exchange.

According to the latest six-month data released by Overseas Employment Promoters, the number of Pakistanis securing work visas abroad has fallen by 20% compared to the same period last year.

The latest figures show that 317,000 Pakistanis travelled abroad on work visas between January and June 2026.

During the same period in 2025, 381,240 Pakistanis had left the country for employment, highlighting a significant year-on-year decline.

Experts believe the current pace makes it increasingly difficult to achieve the government's target of sending 800,000 Pakistanis abroad for work by December 2026.

Remittance targets may come under pressure

The slowdown has raised concerns because overseas workers remain the backbone of Pakistan's remittance inflows, which are widely regarded as the country's economic lifeline.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and other Gulf countries continue to be the primary destinations for Pakistani workers and account for a major share of remittances sent back home.

Experts warn that a continued decline in overseas employment could make it more challenging for Pakistan to meet its remittance goals in the current fiscal year.

Experts blame policies and rising costs

According to Overseas Employment Promoters, several factors are discouraging workers from seeking jobs abroad.

They say the introduction of the New Tech Testing System, coupled with high processing costs, has become a major obstacle for prospective overseas workers.

Employment promoters also argue that poor policy decisions are affecting job opportunities for Pakistanis in Middle Eastern labour markets.

Experts say many workers, particularly those with limited computer skills, are struggling to understand and complete the complex requirements of the new digital testing system.

In addition, job seekers are now required to spend an extra Rs100,000 to Rs150,000 on testing, medical examinations and document preparation before they can travel abroad.

Industry representatives have urged the government to reduce these costs to make overseas employment more accessible and affordable.

Record remittances despite employment slowdown

Despite the recent decline in overseas employment, overseas Pakistanis sent a record $41.5 billion in remittances during the 2025-26 fiscal year.

For the 2026-27 fiscal year, the government has set an ambitious remittance target of $44 billion.

However, experts caution that unless the number of Pakistanis securing overseas jobs begins to recover, achieving that target could become increasingly difficult.