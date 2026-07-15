FIFA has officially announced a blockbuster lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony, bringing together Hollywood legends, global music stars and Gen Z digital icons for one of the biggest entertainment spectacles in football history.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey ahead of the FIFA World Cup final, marking the grand finale of the first-ever 48-team World Cup hosted jointly by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The closing ceremony will begin with Emmy Award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson, who is set to perform a special rendition of the United States national anthem.

Her performance will officially launch the celebrations before the tournament's championship match.

Global music stars to headline the show

Following Hudson's opening performance, FIFA has assembled a lineup of internationally renowned artists for the closing ceremony. The musical performances will feature Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, and Nicole Scherzinger, adding global star power to the event.

The ceremony is expected to blend music, entertainment and football into one of the tournament's biggest moments.

Tom Cruise and IShowSpeed create biggest surprise

Perhaps the most talked-about announcement is FIFA's decision to pair Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise with Darren Watkins Jr., the 21-year-old streaming sensation better known as IShowSpeed.

The unexpected crossover is designed to unite traditional Hollywood audiences with younger digital-first fans.

Cruise is expected to deliver a high-concept cinematic segment after the match, drawing comparisons to his memorable skydiving appearance during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony.

Meanwhile, IShowSpeed will appear pitch-side for a special live performance and musical cameo featuring "World Cup (Champions)", his song from the official FIFA World Cup tournament album.

FIFA targets traditional, digital audiences

The inclusion of both Cruise and IShowSpeed reflects FIFA's broader strategy to reach multiple generations of fans through a single global broadcast.

While Cruise represents decades of Hollywood box office success, IShowSpeed brings one of the world's largest online fan bases, particularly among Generation Z viewers.

The football governing body is aiming to make the World Cup final one of the most widely shared and discussed live sporting broadcasts on digital platforms.

Historically, FIFA World Cup final ceremonies have primarily relied on internationally famous music artists such as Shakira and Pitbull to headline performances.

This year's event marks a significant shift by incorporating one of the world's biggest digital creators alongside established Hollywood and music celebrities.

The move highlights FIFA's evolving approach to global sports entertainment and fan engagement.

Broadcast details

The 2026 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm local time on Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium. The event will be broadcast live worldwide.

In the United States, coverage will be available through Fox Sports and Telemundo, while viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the ceremony on BBC and ITV.

The closing ceremony will serve as the final celebration of the historic 48-team tournament before the crowning of the next FIFA World Cup champions.