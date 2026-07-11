A wedding ceremony in the Indian state of Bihar turned into chaos after the groom's family objected to being served chicken instead of mutton, leading to a violent clash between the two families.

According to Indian media, the marriage of Muhammad Abdullah, also known as Chand, took place peacefully at about 3pm on Thursday.

After the ceremony, food was served to the wedding guests. A group from the groom's side said they had been promised mutton, but chicken was served instead.

The disagreement first led to a heated exchange before turning into a physical fight and then a violent clash.

Indian media reported that some members of the bride's family attacked guests from the groom's side with sticks, kicks and punches.

Videos shared on social media and reported by Indian media showed some people striking others with sticks while some were seen waving swords.

Police said officers reached the scene, brought the situation under control and shifted 12 injured people to hospital. Further investigation is under way.