Veteran Pakistani actor and writer Mohammed Ahmed has criticised the circulation of a leaked behind-the-scenes video involving actor Fahad Sheikh, saying his primary concern was the unauthorised release of the footage.

Speaking on Vasay Chaudhary's talk show Gup Shup, Ahmed addressed the controversy surrounding the viral video and clarified that his differences with Sheikh had already been resolved.

The footage, reportedly recorded on a drama set, shows Ahmed and Sheikh interacting behind the scenes. It recently resurfaced on social media, reigniting discussion around an earlier account by Ahmed about an uncomfortable experience involving a younger actor.

Ahmed objects to video's release





Ahmed said he was particularly upset that a private moment had been recorded and later circulated publicly.

He suggested that the incident should have remained a private matter rather than becoming the subject of a social media controversy.

The veteran actor also indicated that he had forgiven Sheikh and that the matter between the two had been settled.