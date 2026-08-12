More than 5,000 children have reportedly been subjected to sexual abuse, violence and other forms of cruelty in Punjab over a two-year period, according to research by the Virtual Center for Child Safety.

The study has identified vulnerable age groups, high-risk cities, peak hours and days for incidents, while revealing that people living or working close to victims were involved in a large majority of reported cases.

According to the research, 62% of the victims of sexual abuse were boys, while girls accounted for 38% of cases.

Children under the age of 12 were found to be particularly vulnerable, with boys between 7 and 12 making up the largest proportion of victims identified in the study.

The findings have raised serious concerns about the safety of children in Punjab and the need for stronger preventive measures at both institutional and community levels.

Five cities identified as sensitive

The study analyzed cases involving child sexual abuse, violence, abduction and other crimes against children and identified five cities as particularly sensitive.

Faisalabad ranked first among the identified high-risk areas, followed by Kasur in second place and Multan in third.

The research found that the tendency to target minors was considerably more prevalent in these three cities compared with other areas covered by the study.

The research also identified a specific period of the day when child abduction and abuse cases were reported most frequently.

Most incidents occurred between 12 noon and 3pm, highlighting the importance of increased vigilance during these hours.

The study further found that incidents were most frequent on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, suggesting that weekends and the period around midday require particular attention from families and communities.

People close to victims involved

One of the most concerning findings was the proximity of alleged perpetrators to victims.

According to the study, 77.8% of cases involved neighbours, local shopkeepers or other people living or working nearby.

The finding challenges the assumption that threats to children primarily come from strangers and highlights the importance of awareness, supervision and safeguarding within local communities.

The Virtual Center for Child Safety’s findings have sounded an alarm over the safety of children across Punjab.

Preventing child sexual abuse cannot be treated as the responsibility of law-enforcement agencies and child-protection institutions alone. Parents, schools, communities and society as a whole also have an important role in identifying risks and creating safer environments for children.

The study underscores the need for stronger protection mechanisms, greater public awareness and coordinated action so that child safety becomes a practical reality rather than merely a stated commitment.