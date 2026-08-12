Fakhar Zaman struck his 20th List A century as PCB Greens defeated PCB Whites by five wickets on the opening day of the National Champions Cup 2026-27 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Chasing 277 for victory, Greens reached 277-5 in 49 overs, with Fakhar leading the successful chase with a commanding 123 off 104 balls.

The left-handed opener smashed 18 fours and two sixes, reaching his century in just 76 deliveries. The innings marked the second-fastest List A century of his career and made Fakhar only the sixth Pakistani batter to score 20 centuries in the format.

Fakhar anchors successful chase





Fakhar began the chase with a 90-run opening partnership with Sameer Minhas, who contributed 24.

He then added another 67 runs with Omair bin Yousuf before being dismissed by Shahnawaz Dahani in the 29th over.

Farhan Yousuf continued the momentum with 38 on his debut, while Saad Baig scored 22.

Captain Shadab Khan remained unbeaten on 34, while Faheem Ashraf finished on 11 not out as Greens completed the chase with six balls to spare.

Whites post 276-8





Earlier, PCB Whites scored 276-8 after being sent in to bat.

Shahzaib Khan top-scored with 76, while Hasan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah contributed 56 and 51 respectively.

Naseem Shah was the pick of the Greens' bowlers, taking 3-46, while Faheem Ashraf and Saad Masood claimed two wickets apiece.

Whites lost four wickets for just 35 runs towards the end of their innings, preventing them from setting a more challenging target.

Greens ultimately completed a comfortable five-wicket victory, with Fakhar’s century setting the foundation for their successful run chase.