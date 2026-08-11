The government has cut the price of petrol by Rs1.70 per litre but raised the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs1.39 per litre under the daily petroleum pricing formula.

Petrol will now cost Rs325.92 per litre, while high-speed diesel will cost Rs382.25 per litre. The new prices have been fixed for August 12.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has issued a notification announcing the revised prices of petroleum products.

Earlier on Monday, the government had decided to keep the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel unchanged, providing price stability for consumers amid changes in petroleum levies.

The Petroleum Division issued a notification confirming that petrol will remain at Rs327.62 per litre, while high-speed diesel will continue to cost Rs380.86 per litre.

The notification stated that the price of petrol had been kept unchanged at Rs327.62 per litre.