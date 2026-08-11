Saudi Arabia’s cabinet has praised the outcome of the Pakistan-Saudi-Turkish joint defence summit in Makkah, calling it an important step towards a long-term defence partnership among the three countries.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, praised Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their efforts in the successful summit.

'Makkah summit sets framework for long-term cooperation'

The Saudi cabinet said the Makkah summit reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen historical ties and Islamic solidarity among Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye. It also established a framework for long-term defence cooperation.

Meeting reviews regional situation, maritime security reviewed

The meeting reviewed the regional situation, including maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb, as well as developments in Yemen and Palestine.

Saudi cabinet condemns Houthi attacks

The Saudi cabinet condemned Houthi attacks and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s right to defend its security and resources. It also stressed the need to stop Israeli violations in Gaza and the West Bank and protect holy sites.