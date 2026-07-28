British-Pakistani businessman Shafiq Akbar has said overseas Pakistanis will soon be able to invest in Pakistan's real estate sector with greater confidence through a new property verification service designed to protect investors from fraud.

Speaking at an event in Manchester, Akbar said many overseas Pakistanis hesitate to invest in their homeland because they fear being deceived during property transactions.

"Every Pakistani dreams of owning a home in their homeland, but many overseas Pakistanis avoid investing because they are worried about being defrauded," he said.

Akbar announced that a comprehensive property verification service will be launched in Pakistan next month, enabling buyers to verify legal and ownership details before purchasing any property.

Under the new system, overseas Pakistanis will be able to check the status of properties remotely from abroad.

"A Pakistani sitting in the United Kingdom will be able to verify whether a property in Islamabad has any legal or ownership issues before making a purchase," he said.

According to Akbar, the initiative is aimed at making real estate investment more transparent and secure while restoring the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan's property market.

He said the service would provide complete protection for overseas investors by allowing them to access verified information before committing their money.

Highlighting investment opportunities in Pakistan, Akbar said the country offers significantly higher growth potential than many developed markets.

"It is possible to earn much higher returns by investing in Pakistan. I have personally experienced this," he said.

Comparing infrastructure development over the past five years, Akbar claimed Islamabad has made greater progress than London.

"If you compare infrastructure development and investment in London and Islamabad over the last five years, Islamabad appears to be far ahead," he said.

He attributed Pakistan's growth potential to its status as a developing economy, saying emerging markets generally offer stronger investment opportunities than mature economies.

Akbar reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that overseas Pakistanis' investments remain protected and transparent through the new verification service.