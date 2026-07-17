Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan has condemned the attack on the election convoy of the party's Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter president, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

He condemned the firing by members of the JAAC at Tain Dhalkot in AJK. Aleem Khan expressed sorrow over the injuries to former adviser Sardar Imtiaz Shaheen and a security guard.

He also expressed deep grief over the death of a security guard in the firing. Aleem Khan terms the attack as a cowardly act.

He said there is no place for violence in politics.

He said the party stands with the family of the security guard who lost his life and with those who were injured during this difficult time.