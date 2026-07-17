A security guard died and three people were injured after the convoy of former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas came under attack by alleged members of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC),

According to the spokesperson for the former prime minister, Tanveer Ilyas was travelling to Rawalakot with a convoy of 33 vehicles. He was on his way to the LA-22 Pachiot constituency as part of his election campaign.

Tanveer Ilyas remains unharmed in incident

The convoy stopped at Tain Dalkot, where the incident took place within the limits of the local police station. Three people, including one of Tanveer Ilyas's security guards, were injured in the attack. The guard suffered two bullet wounds to the head.

The injured guard was taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting but later died from his injuries.

Tanveer Ilyas remained unharmed in the incident.