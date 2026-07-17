Pakistan's maritime sector has achieved a major milestone as Karachi Port set a new record in its 138-year history during the financial year 2025-26.

Officials say the port's highest-ever cargo handling reflects growing trade activity, improved connectivity and ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening Pakistan's position in regional shipping.

According to Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Chairman Rear Admiral (retd) Shahid Ahmed, Karachi Port handled 55 million tons of cargo during the financial year 2025-26, marking the highest annual cargo volume in the port's 138-year history.

The chairman said the port also handled 2.75 million containers and 2,015 cargo ships during the year, underlining the scale of operations and the steady growth in maritime trade.

New transshipment initiatives

Despite the tense regional situation, the Karachi Port Trust successfully launched a cargo feeder service, the chairman said.

He added that transshipment cargo services from Karachi to Oman and other countries have also commenced, strengthening the port's regional shipping network.

According to the chairman, these developments are helping Karachi Port emerge as a global transshipment hub, enhancing Pakistan's role in international maritime logistics.

Bunkering services generate foreign exchange

Rear Admiral (retd) Shahid said KPT's bunkering services for foreign vessels have become an important source of valuable foreign exchange.

Since November, the port has provided bunkering services to more than 135 foreign ships, reflecting increasing confidence among international shipping operators.

The KPT chairman said several measures have been introduced to make Karachi Port more competitive and business-friendly.

These include reducing port and terminal operator charges to encourage transshipment activities and simplifying regulations to facilitate trade and improve ease of doing business for shipping companies.

Maritime Task Force targets see progress

The chairman also highlighted progress under the Maritime Task Force, saying more than 85 out of 99 targets have already been completed.

He said these achievements demonstrate the government's continued efforts to modernize Pakistan's maritime infrastructure and enhance the country's position in global trade.