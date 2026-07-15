The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its latest player rankings, with New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell retaining the top spot among ODI batters while several Pakistan players continued to feature prominently across formats.

Mitchell remains the world's No.1 ODI batter, although India's Shubman Gill has narrowed the gap to just 11 rating points after remaining in second place.

Pakistan's Babar Azam retained seventh position in the ODI batting rankings, while Salman Ali Agha is ranked 18th.

In the ODI bowling rankings, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan continues to occupy the No.1 spot, with Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed holding on to second place.

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj climbed one position to third in the latest rankings.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi slipped one place to ninth among ODI bowlers.

In the T20 International batting rankings, India's Ruturaj Gaikwad remains at the top, while Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan is ranked third.