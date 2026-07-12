Conor McGregor's long-awaited return to the UFC ended in devastating fashion after the former two-division champion suffered a serious knee injury just 69 seconds into his welterweight bout against Max Holloway at UFC 329.

Competing in his first UFC fight in more than five years, McGregor started aggressively, throwing a flying left roundhouse kick before landing awkwardly on his right leg.

Although the Irish star attempted to continue, he was visibly unable to put weight on his injured knee, prompting referee Herb Dean to stop the contest after just 1 minute and 9 seconds of the opening round.

The stoppage handed Holloway a first-round TKO victory.

UFC President Dana White later revealed that McGregor is suspected to have suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), although the injury has yet to be officially confirmed.

Reacting to the setback, McGregor shared an emotional message on social media.

"My head gasket is gone. Destroyed. I had no injury going into the fight... This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell."

The defeat raises fresh questions about the future of the 38-year-old, whose career has been repeatedly disrupted by injuries and long absences from competition.

McGregor entered UFC 329 hoping to reignite his career after years away from the Octagon due to injury and off-cage controversies. Instead, his comeback ended almost immediately in one of the shortest appearances of his career.

The loss drops McGregor's professional MMA record to 22-7, while Holloway improved to 28-9.

McGregor has now won just one of his last five UFC bouts, with recurring injuries continuing to hamper his efforts to return to the top of mixed martial arts.