Pakistan and Sri Lankan players have made notable gains in the latest ICC Women’s Rankings, with several players improving their positions across the bowling, batting and all-rounder categories.

Pakistan spinner Nashra Sindhu moved up one place to eighth in the bowlers' rankings.

Pakistan's Sidra Iqbal also climbed to ninth, while Tooba Hassan moved up three places to 48th.

Sri Lanka's Chamari Attapattu made one of the biggest gains among bowlers, moving up five places to 36th.

Pakistan players climb in batting rankings





Pakistan players also improved their positions in the batting rankings.

Fatima Sana moved up to 29th place, while Muniba Ali climbed to 30th.

Fatima Sana also retained her seventh position in the ICC Women's all-rounders rankings.