Victims of Punjab University Town-III have accused the joint action committee of creating obstacles in the administration’s investigation into alleged irregularities.

According to the victims, as preparations for an inquiry into the alleged irregularities and action against those responsible began, some individuals started creating hurdles and attempting to keep the affected people under pressure. They said a body named the joint action committee was also formed for this purpose.

The victims said that facts about the Town-III issue were now coming to light, their voice was becoming stronger, and calls for investigation and accountability were increasing. They claimed that some groups were showing concern and creating controversy as pressure increased on those allegedly responsible.

They said the Town-III matter could not be ignored or forgotten, and attention could not be diverted through artificial crises.

Town-III is considered one of the most serious financial and administrative disputes in Punjab University’s history. The issue is linked with thousands of affected teachers, employees and their families, their lifelong savings, and their trust in the institution.

Despite the passage of decades, many victims have not received their plots, while questions about the use of billions of rupees in resources have remained unanswered.

The victims questioned who was responsible for bringing the project to its current position, where billions of rupees were spent, why they were denied justice, and who should be held accountable for administrative, legal and financial responsibilities.

They said they wanted justice, not noise; answers, not slogans; and accountability, not new attempts to divert attention.

The victims demanded that the facts about Town-III be made public, justice be provided to those affected, and if alleged financial irregularities were proven, those responsible should be identified and dealt with according to the law.

It is pertinent to note that on July 17, various Punjab University associations jointly formed the joint action committee. Professor Dr Sardar Asghar Iqbal was announced as chairman, Chaudhry Basharat Mahmood as president, Tayyab Ejaz Khan as secretary general, and Professor Dr Kamran Abid as convener.

The vice chairmen include Professor Dr Muqit Javed Bhatti, Chaudhry Gulfam Nasir, Dr Aslam Hayat and Rana Intikhab Alam.

The media committee include Professor Dr Abdul Rehman Niazi, Professor Dr Kamran Mirza, Dr Majid Ali, Tanveer Awan, Hamad Butt and Azhar Iqbal Baloch.

The committee leaders demanded an immediate end to alleged retaliatory actions, resolution of teachers’ and employees’ issues without delay, an end to discrimination, and restoration of transparency, merit and the rule of law at the institution.

They warned that if the administration did not change its approach, a planned and decisive protest movement would be launched across the university.

The Joint Action Committee announced that a press conference earlier announced by ASA would now be held as a joint press conference. The committee said its position on administrative and financial irregularities, serious university issues and other matters would be presented in detail.

It added that if demands were not accepted, the future course of action, including protests, sit-ins, pen-down strikes, class boycotts and other legal and democratic measures, would also be announced.

The Punjab University spokesperson said the Joint Action Committee was actually a “corruption protection committee”. The spokesperson claimed that inquiries into corruption and other allegations against key members of the committee were already underway.

The spokesperson said the committee’s hidden demand was the closure of these inquiries. The spokesperson also alleged that groups within the committee had previously pushed the university into financial and administrative difficulties.

The spokesperson said Punjab University administration would continue legal inquiries without coming under pressure from the Joint Action Committee.