Pakistan and Kuwait are in early-stage talks on expanding defence cooperation under a broader agreement that could include military collaboration in exchange for energy cooperation and investment, five sources familiar with the discussions said.

The negotiations remain at a preliminary stage and their outcome could be influenced by heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, the sources said.

Kuwait is seeking a significantly broader arrangement than its existing defence cooperation agreement with Pakistan, which has covered military training and joint exercises since 2023.

Saudi-Style Arrangement

According to a Pakistani government official, Kuwait has sought an arrangement similar to Pakistan's mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia, including the possible deployment of thousands of Pakistani troops, fighter jets, drones, air defence systems and other military assets.

However, Pakistani officials said Islamabad was not prepared to commit combat forces.

"Kuwait's wish list includes everything," a Pakistani security official familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

"But let me be clear about one thing: We are not and we cannot consider a deployment of combat troops at this stage," the official said.

A Middle Eastern source confirmed that Kuwait and Pakistan were discussing defence cooperation, including possible defence procurement, but said it remained unclear whether the talks would result in a formal mutual defence pact.

The discussions come as Gulf states reassess regional security arrangements following months of heightened tensions and seek to diversify defence partnerships.

Pakistan, a Reliable Partner

Pakistan, which maintains one of the region's largest armed forces and manufactures its own fighter aircraft, is increasingly being viewed by some Gulf countries as an additional security partner alongside the United States, according to the sources.

"They are already in with the Saudis, they have a long history of defence development, they are Muslim... they have a good relationship with the Americans, so it's not as sensitive as some other options," a Middle Eastern source familiar with Kuwait's security planning said.

Bahrain Also Wants In

The sources said Bahrain was also interested in a similar defence arrangement with Pakistan, while Jordan had expressed interest in military equipment purchases and training cooperation.

Pakistani officials said Islamabad would seek stronger energy cooperation as part of any wider agreement with Kuwait.

One Pakistani source said Kuwait was exploring the possibility of establishing bonded fuel storage facilities in Pakistan, building on an existing government-to-government diesel supply arrangement.

Two sources said negotiations were expected to gather pace once tensions between Washington and Tehran eased.